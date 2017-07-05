SOCIETY

Animal control lures escaped pigs back with Doritos and Cheetos

Cedar Park Animal Control used potato chips to round up a family of pigs that escaped from a barn. (Cedar Park Animal Control)

Animal control officers in Cedar Park, Texas, got creative when they responded to a family of pigs on the loose.

The pigs escaped from a nearby barn, so Cedar Park Animal Control Supervisor Lacey Clemons and Animal Control Officer Amber Smith used the only thing they had in their vehicles to get their attention: Cheetos and Doritos.

The Mama pig was too large to fit in their vehicle so one of the officers lured her back with the savory treats while the baby pigs rode in the vehicle.
