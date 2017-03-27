SOCIETY

Sweet 'prom-posal' for attack survivor

EMBED </>More News Videos

Queena Phu gets asked to prom nine years after she survived an attack that left her paralyzed. (Anna Donato)

She said yes! Queena Phu, who survived a brutal attack that left her paralyzed, is going to prom.

In 2008, Phu was the victim of a brutal attack and sexual assault outside Bloomingdale Regional Public Library in Valrico, Florida. The attack left her paralyzed and unable to speak. Then a senior at East Bay High School, she was only a week away from her own prom at the time.

"She already had her prom dress bought and her hair and makeup appointments scheduled and a limo booked," her sister Anna Donato told ABC.

Nine years later, Queena received a "prom-posal" from her friend, Derrick Perez, who surprised her with a pink teddy bear and a sign that said "Prom would be un-bear-able without you."

"Queena has been grinning from ear to ear and beaming," Donato added.

The duo have already garnered some attention, including a donated ticket to prom from Bloomingdale High School, a seamstress who plans to alter the same dress Queena will wear as well as hair and makeup services.

Perez, who is a family friend, is making a film about Queena.

Related Topics:
societypromfeel goodbe inspiredsurvivor story
Load Comments
SOCIETY
A 90-year-old has knitted 2,000 hats for newborns
7-day planner
Mayor: 'Fearless Girl' statue can stay through Feb. 2018
Eye on L.A. takes a trip to Disney's Aulani resort
More Society
Top Stories
NFL owners approve Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas
Couple arrested in hit-and-run that killed father of 5 in OC
Motive unclear after suspect in fatal shooting of Pomona boy arrested
VIDEO: Runners help woman finish half-marathon in Pa.
Parolee stabs girlfriend to death in San Bernardino, police say
A 90-year-old has knitted 2,000 hats for newborns
Woman pleads guilty to groping female passenger on flight
Show More
Santa Ana teen shot in suspected gang-related shooting
1 dead, multiple injuries in 4-alarm fire in Oakland
Thieves steal coin worth $4.5M in heist at German museum
Mayor: 'Fearless Girl' statue can stay through Feb. 2018
Granada Hills high school wins CA academic decathlon
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Runners help woman finish half-marathon in Pa.
Motive unclear after suspect in fatal shooting of Pomona boy arrested
1 dead, multiple injuries in 4-alarm fire in Oakland
VIDEO: 18 injured when escalator reverses at mall
More Video