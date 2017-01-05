  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Runaway calf lassoed from the hood of sheriff's cruiser
Police in TN call for help from local cowboy to rope a runaway calf on the highway. (KTRK)

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. --
A sheriff in Tennessee helped catch a runaway calf that caused a highway traffic jam.

The animal was lassoed by a guy sitting on the hood of a sheriff's cruiser, and it was all captured on video.

"This call is not a strange call to receive at all," Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said.

Belew received word that a calf had gotten loose on Highway 79 Tuesday.

No police academy ever prepared him for a high-speed pursuit on hoof, so he called for back up. He called lifelong friend and farmer David Bevill.

Belew told Bevill to get on the hood of his sheriff's cruiser to try and catch the calf.

"You just have to improvise and adapt to the situation at hand," Belew said.

Belew was recording video when Bevill made the lasso attempt.

"I pulled him up next to it. He made a perfect row," Belew said.

Bevill swung the rope a couple times over his head and wrangled the calf in safely.

"He got 'em! He got 'em. Tie him to the front of my car," Belew is heard yelling from inside his cruiser.

Belew shard the video on Facebook, which has since been viewed nearly 3 million times.

Many people have been commenting about it, praising the sheriff and his friend.

"Excellent skills," wrote Frank J.

"This is great. Whatever works to get the job done and keep the poor calf alive. Love this," Michele E. wrote.

Hats off to these cowboys! Job well done.
