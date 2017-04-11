SOCIETY

Blind teen gets chance to shoot hoops with Harlem Globetrotters

EMBED </>More News Videos

Ethan, a 13-year-old with a rare eye condition, got the opportunity of a lifetime to hang out with the famed ballers. (Courtesy Harlem Globetrotters)

He might be legally blind, but that doesn't mean 13-year-old Ethan LaCroix can't ball.

Ethan has a rare eye disease called Leber's Congenital Amaurosis, with 20/400 vision in one eye and 20/600 in the other. With the help of eSight glasses, Ethan was able to see and learn cool basketball tricks with Harlem Globetrotter players Flight Time Lang and Scooter Christensen, according to a press release.

The Globetrotters even gave Ethan bench seat tickets to their appearance at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada on April 22.

"He loves basketball, to meet these two guys, they're fantastic, he's just not stopped talking about them," Ethan's mom Margaret LaCroix said.
Related Topics:
societyfeel gooddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerHarlem Globetrottersbasketballteenagerdisability
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Spring on the High Line
Help boy with down Syndrome get birthday wish from Rider Strong
Billboard Music Awards 2017 nominees
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Details emerge about gunman in San Bernardino school shooting
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
United CEO: 'No one should ever be mistreated this way'
Escapee search temporarily locks down San Gabriel High School
Woman found dead inside car on side of I-10 in El Monte, some EB lanes remain closed
San Bernardino pastor rallies community after shooting
In wake of San Bernardino school shooting, community organizes vigil
Show More
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
Attack survivor finally goes to prom 9 years later
United slammed on Twitter for overbooked flight incident
Meet Bogey the baby giraffe
Pet of the Week: Miniature pinscher mix named Rosie
More News
Top Video
Details emerge about gunman in San Bernardino school shooting
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
Woman found dead inside car on side of I-10 in El Monte, some EB lanes remain closed
San Bernardino pastor rallies community after shooting
More Video