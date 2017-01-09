  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Boy gets surprise photo with member of Britain's Coldstream guards on birthday

This is one royally special birthday treat! (Jie Feng/Instagram via Storyful )

This 4-year-old got an unexpected royal birthday surprise from a member of the British Army's Coldstream Guards.

Marshall had dressed up as a member of the guards during his visit to Windsor Castle on his birthday. When Marshall gave the guards a salute, one came back to take a picture with the excited child. According to Storyful, Marshall's mom said it was the "best birthday ever."
