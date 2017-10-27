Boyle Heights art studio keeping Dia de los Muertos tradition alive

Spectacular costumes are part of a favorite fall holiday in Southern California: Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos.Day of the Dead isn't the Mexican version of Halloween, it's a celebration of a loved one's life.At the Self Help Graphics and Art studio in Boyle Heights, that message is at the forefront of making the Day of the Dead celebration a mainstream holiday in Los Angeles and across the country.The traditional altars pay tribute to the person who's passed. They can be as elaborate as you want them to be.