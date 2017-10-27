SOCIETY

Boyle Heights art studio keeping Dia de los Muertos tradition alive

Spectacular costumes are part of a favorite fall holiday in Southern California: Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos. (KABC)

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Spectacular costumes are part of a favorite fall holiday in Southern California: Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos.

Day of the Dead isn't the Mexican version of Halloween, it's a celebration of a loved one's life.

At the Self Help Graphics and Art studio in Boyle Heights, that message is at the forefront of making the Day of the Dead celebration a mainstream holiday in Los Angeles and across the country.

The traditional altars pay tribute to the person who's passed. They can be as elaborate as you want them to be.

Watch Carlos Granda's full report in the video above for more on the tradition.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
