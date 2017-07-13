SOCIETY

Bride gives father-daughter dance to close friend and father with cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

A bride gave her father-daughter dance to her close friend and father with not long to live. (Denyse Dias/BelleRey Photography)

A bride in Massachusetts gave her childhood friend and her friend's father a gift they will never forget.

Michaela Cook-Yotts has known Jessica and Peter Otto all her life and after learning that Peter had been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time, she and her now wife Nora decided to give them their father-daughter dance.

Jessica Otto and her sister with their dad, Peter Otto, at the wedding of their friend Michaela Cook-Yotts.

"They called our names and had us come up there and he knew," Jessica told ABC News.

Jessica and her dad danced to a remix version of "Every Breath You Take."

She said, "It was so selfless of them to take time at their wedding to give us this moment."

Cook-Yotts added, "It was the best part of the wedding and I know Nora would say the same thing. There wasn't a dry eye in the house."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyweddingcancerdancefeel goodfamily
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Nearly 300 families get Christmas in July on Skid Row
Cincinnati's baby hippo reunites with parents
Mom's viral post shows the dangers of trampolines
More Society
Top Stories
Newhall Pass brush fire chars 8 acres, outbuilding
Lawyer says client made confession in PA missing men case
Man accused of attempted sex assault of North Hills woman
Alleged gang members arrested amid rash of SoCal home burglaries
Airbnb host who canceled reservation over race fined $5,000
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Show More
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
Mother killed, several injured in Winnetka multi-car DUI crash
Pet of the Week: Terrier mix named Ben
In Paris, Trump defends son's meeting with Russian lawyer
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
More News
Top Video
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Alleged gang members arrested amid rash of SoCal home burglaries
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
More Video