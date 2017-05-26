SOCIETY

Bride has her 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'

EMBED </>More Videos

"It gave me a lot of joy to see how happy he was that day." (Claire Bira/Imageclairity.com)

This bride had a very touching "something blue" at her wedding: her 92-year-old Marine uncle.

Bill Lee Eblen was excited to serve as his niece Alison Ferrell's "something blue at her wedding. "From the moment I got engaged I knew I wanted to include my uncle Bill in a special way," she told ABC News. "I come from a family where we were taught to have the utmost respect and admiration for the armed services and honoring him as the 'something blue' just seemed like the natural choice."

Photos from the wedding in Cape Girardeau, Missouri show a beaming Ferrell kneeling next to her beloved uncle, who prepared a lot for his role in the ceremony.

"I immediately started doing more calisthenics, walking more instead of riding my little three-wheel bike," Eblen said. "I felt elated and honored to be a part of it."

Ferrell was grateful to have her uncle as part of her special day.

"Looking at him in his dress blues, it gave me a lot of joy to see how happy he was that day. And obviously a lot of pride for him and his service," she told ABC News. "I really wanted to highlight that day and give him some recognition because he definitely deserves it."
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodweddingweddingsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolermarines
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
LASD adds names to Fallen Officers Memorial wall
7-day planner
Woman in wheelchair travels the globe
More Society
Top Stories
17-year-old boy shot, killed in driveway of his Westmont home
Inglewood boy, 13, missing after leaving for school
CA single-payer health care bill advances to full Senate vote
Trump meeting with G-7 leaders after going on offensive
Chris Cornell to be laid to rest at Hollywood cemetery
Trump proposal would cut funding for earthquake early warning system
Explosive fire erupts at Van Nuys strip mall
Show More
Palmdale couple accused of torture, murder of 2-year-old boy
Botulism outbreak seems limited to 1 nacho-cheese sauce bag
VIDEO: Black bear slams bow hunter down to the ground
Gianforte wins Montana US House race after assault charge
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
More News
Top Video
Trump meeting with G-7 leaders after going on offensive
Trump proposal would cut funding for earthquake early warning system
Gianforte wins Montana US House race after assault charge
VIDEO: Black bear slams bow hunter down to the ground
More Video