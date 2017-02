Burbank man sells Harambe-looking Cheeto for nearly $100K on eBay

EMBED >More News Videos ABC News has obtained new video of that may be disturbing to watch for some viewers.

Someone bid nearly $100,000 on eBay after a Burbank man posted a Cheeto that bears a striking resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe.The seller, who asked Eyewitness News not to reveal his identity, lives in Burbank and works in Beverly Hills as a filmmaker.The man said he found the Harambe-looking cheese snack in a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos while at work.He noticed the oddly-shaped Cheeto and his co-worker said, "Hey! That looks like Harambe!"Bidding began at $11.99 on Jan. 28 and ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900.The seller told Eyewitness News that if the winning bidder were to back out, eBay would go with the second highest bidder.Harambe, a 17-year-old silverback, was shot and killed by employees at the Cincinnati Zoo after a young boy fell into a gorilla enclosure in May of 2016. Video captured the toddler screaming as he came face-to-face with the gorilla.Harambe was caught on camera dragging the child through the enclosure before zookeepers shot the 450-pound gorilla.Witnesses said the gorilla appeared to be protecting the child, while animal experts said Harambe was acting "erratically" and pointed out he was "six times stronger than a man."Following his death, Harambe became a social media phenomenon as a meme. Support for Harambe was so strong that the zoo deleted its Twitter account.Despite the backlash, zoo officials said they "would make the same decision" over again to shoot Harambe