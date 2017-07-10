No more boating on Folsom Lake this year💀 Wait till the end... pic.twitter.com/NjrtwV6H3J — Anthony Baciocco (@baaaciocco) July 7, 2017

You've heard of "Snakes on a Plane," but you've probably never seen anything quite like this.A group out for a ride on Folsom Lake spotted a swimming serpent approaching their boat. At first it just seemed as though the large rattlesnake was bumping into the sides of the vessel as the boaters looked on and laughed.But the situation turned scary when the venomous snake swiftly swam to the back of the boat and nearly made it on board, even after the boaters switched the engine to full-throttle."No more boating on Folsom Lake this year," wrote Anthony Baciocco in a tweet.