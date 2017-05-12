SOCIETY

Calabasas teen donates Bat Mitzvah money to help buy truck that'll feed homeless

Sarah Steinhauer, 13, is shown in front of the food truck she donated some of her Bat Mitzvah money to help her temple purchase to help those in need. (KABC)

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
A Calabasas teen is well on her way to becoming a model citizen after celebrating her Bat Mitzvah and using some of the money to buy a truck that will collect food for the homeless.

Sarah Steinhauer belongs to Congregation Or Ami in the city. She donated a chunk of the money she received from her Bat Mitzvah to a truck the temple was buying for the nonprofit Food Forward.

The organization collects surplus produce from all over Los Angeles and distributes more than a million pounds of food to local people in need every month.

"I didn't expect it actually to be this grand. I didn't realize how many people were going to be fed. But obviously, I'm happy the more people who are fed that need to be," Sarah said.

The new truck was unveiled Friday night and will help Food Forward collect 6 million pounds of produce a year for those in need.
