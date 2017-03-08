SOCIETY

What celebrities and notable figures are saying about International Women's Day

(Shutterstock|Twitter)

From Sheryl Sandberg to Alicia Keys, celebrities are joining the conversation on International Women's Day.

Wednesday's holiday is meant to celebrate the achievements of women and raise support for women's rights. This year, there is also A Day Without A Woman, a demonstration organized by the group behind January's Women's March on Washington. It hopes to raise awareness of women's impact on the economy and social issues.

Some stars voiced general support for the holiday, sharing inspirational thoughts for women or reflecting on their female role models. Others talked about how they would be joining A Day Without A Woman demonstration.
Related Topics:
societywomensocial mediacelebritypoliticsentertainment
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'Fearless girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull
March 8 is International Women's Day
Woman searching for boy who left heartbreaking apology note
Man proposes in the hospital after car accident
More Society
Top Stories
Videos show robberies amid crime spike in downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles primary election results
Deputy fatally shoots armed man outside Ladera Heights gym
Man deported 5 times kills woman in North Hills hit-and-run
Breast cancer vaccine is 'game changer,' doctor says
Blind dog found alive after disappearing in Santa Cruz Mountains
'Fearless girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull
Show More
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Kidnapping, chase end in officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles
March 8 is International Women's Day
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti declares re-election victory
Placentia PD searching for murder suspects caught on camera
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos