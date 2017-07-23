EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2243233" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Museum of Neon Art in downtown Glendale celebrates neon sign culture.

Who says Los Angeles has no culture? Eye on L.A. found some of Southern California's most unique and interesting museums.Located in the former Scottish Rite Masonic Temple on Wilshire Boulevard, The Marciano Art Foundation mixes contemporary art in a historical setting. Founded by Maurice and Paul Marciano, the museum showcases works from well-established, mid-career and emerging artists. Also displayed are artifacts left behind from the Freemasons. On permanent display, the collection embodies a variety of over 1,500 formal and conceptual works by more than 200 artists.For a truly enlightening experience, check out the museum of Neon Art in downtown Glendale. Celebrating neon art and sign culture, the Museum of Neon Art offers a unique experience, showcasing both old and repaired iconic signs with new artistic innovations. Currently, you can see "The Art of Plasma" exhibit which includes a 9 foot-tall glass marionette robot, whimsical anemones and lightning in a bottle. MONA is open Thursday through Sunday.At the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, the objective is to honor those lost and tell the tales of those who survived. The museum, founded by Holocaust survivors in 1961, is open seven days a week. Survivors speak to visitors every Sunday at 3 p.m., as well as various times during the week. Among the permanent exhibits is the Tree of Testimony, an installation in the museum's entrance, with 70 screens showing survivors telling their personal stories.The Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo is dedicated to preserving the history and telling the stories of Japanese Americans and their assimilation into American culture. Currently part of the exhibit rotation is a look at the life of actor and activist George Takei called, "New Frontiers: The Many Worlds of George Takei."In the heart of Hollywood is a museum dedicated to lost love. The Museum of Broken Relationships offers a space where mementos of relationships lost are on display with the hope of helping others. Objects are donated anonymously along with the story of their significance. Visitors are able to read these stories and add their own. A confessional under the stairs provides a quiet place for those wishing to write their own stories out on paper or perhaps leave words of encouragement. To find out more or donate your own memento visit:While it may not technically be a museum, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood is like an interactive homage to the beloved book and movie series. Wizards and muggles alike can experience the immersive rides, shopping in Hogsmeade and the latest addition to the park: the Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle. This attraction showcases the four houses of Hogwarts in spectacular fashion, accompanied by music composed by John Williams and recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra. The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle runs through Labor Day.If you're into mysticism and the paranormal, The Bearded Lady Mystic Museum in Burbank is for you. The museum features fun events like celebrity book signings, horror board game nights, classes on tarot card reading and it has a killer gift shop. Every three months, the museum features a new art exhibit with dual, complementing themes. Its current exhibit highlights The X-Files and Twin Peaks.The El Monte Historical Society Museum is a hidden gem that features mind blowing artifacts from some of California's earliest settlers, all donated by El Monte locals. It also features mementos from Gay's Lion Farm, which was El Monte's claim to fame from almost 100 years ago. Admission to the El Monte Historical Museum is free and it's open Tuesday through Friday.Car enthusiasts, start your engines and head straight to the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo! Unlike other museums, visitors are allowed to reach out and touch the vintage cars on display. Every Sunday (weather permitting), the museum takes three cars out for a spin around El Segundo and offers rides to museum visitors.