Baby hippo Fiona bonds with both parents together at Cincinnati Zoo

Fiona the hippo got to bond with both parents together for the first time. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens via Storyful)

Here's a happy hippo reunion that will warm your heart. Baby Fiona's family got to bond all together for the first time.

The staff at the Cincinnati Zoo has been taking Fiona, who was born prematurely in January, through baby steps as she grows bigger and stronger.
Watch Fiona the hippo, who was born prematurely in January, grow up before your eyes.


They first taught her how to swim inside, then outside. She has met both her parents separately, but this was the first time she finally got to play with both of them together.

"The short introduction went well," reads a blog post. "Bibi intervened when Henry got too close to Fiona, which was exactly what we were hoping to see. Introductions will continue."

You can follow updates about Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden's blog.
