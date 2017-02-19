  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
SOCIETY

Police 'warn' of cows trying to sell dairy products after escape in Connecticut

Authorities released a photo of two cows that were found outside a Connecticut home after they escaped from a pen on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Suffield Police Department)

SUFFIELD, Conn. --
Police in a Connecticut town are reminding people to not open their doors to "any unfamiliar cattle" after a pair of cows escaped from their pen and were found near the front door of a home a couple of houses away.

Sgt. Geoffrey Miner tells WGGB/WSHM a driver reported seeing the cows walking on the side of a road and in yards in Suffield on Sunday morning.

Officers managed to take a photo of the cows before herding them back to their pen.

Police posted the photo on Facebook, saying two "suspicious males" were going door-to-door "trying to sell dairy products." They were "apprehended after a short foot pursuit."

Police say the cows were able to escape due to a faulty electrical wire fence.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldanimalanimal newscute animalsfacebookpoliceConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Eye on L.A. visits celeb hot spots in the city
Sunday marks 75th anniversary of Japanese American internment order
Jenni Rivera's family carries legacy with show 'The Riveras'
Raccoon hitches 7-mile ride on garbage truck
More Society
Top Stories
9 people injured after fire breaks out at hotel in Baldwin Park
Hundreds gather in LA for rally in support of Muslim Americans
Okla. workers fired for no-show on 'Day Without Immigrants'
2 women killed, toddler wounded in Covina shooting; man arrested
14-year-old boy reported missing in San Fernando
800 pack town hall led by Karen Bass opposing Trump's agenda
Man shot, killed in front of wife outside Duarte home
Show More
'Dream Big' film aims to inspire kids from around the globe
Pilot survives after small plane crashes into NJ neighborhood
Man shot in North Hollywood during attempted robbery
La Verne man in red Challenger arrested after 100 mph chase
9 hospitalized after Lakeview multi-vehicle crash
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos