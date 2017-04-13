COOL KIDS

Cool Kid Aiden Darius promotes diabetic issues in Washington

This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is Aiden Darius, who tutors classmates and is a junior ambassador for the American Diabetes Association.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is Aiden Darius, who tutors classmates and is a junior ambassador for the American Diabetes Association.

Despite having Type 1 diabetes, nothing has stopped the 14-year-old Woodbridge High School freshman.

Not only is Darius a straight-A student and on the tennis team, he also travels to Washington D.C. to promote diabetic issues.

"Our main cause to go to Congress is insulin affordability this year. Over the past few years, insulin has gone up over 300 percent," Aiden explained, "For people living with Type 1 diabetes who are on a tight budget, that's something that can really affect them."

When Mia Washida moved from Japan to the U.S., Aide jumped at the opportunity to help her understand the language and culture.

"He took her from a child that was doing OK, but lacking in confidence and not really sure of herself, to a child that by the end of sixth grade was an honor roll student," Mia's parent Nicola Washida said. "I think he's the coolest kid I've ever met."

