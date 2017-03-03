Cool Kid Alondra Guzman tutors young students

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is Alondra Guzman, who makes the time to volunteer and tutor to make a difference in students' lives.
The 17-year-old high school senior is motivated by helping a new generation of students.
"I would have liked to have came here and get help with my homework. Why not come and help others?" Alondra said.
Alondra volunteers up to three times a week at the Mend Youth after school program in the San Fernando Valley. More than 100 kids from different grades attend the program.
Alondra helps tutor students in math, reading and writing.
"Kids come to us typically because they don't have anyone in the home to help them with their homework, and they don't have access to private tutoring otherwise," said Andrea Lopez, the Mend Youth services coordinator.
Lopez said Alondra began volunteering to receive high school credit, but after completing all her hours, she still continues to volunteer during her free time.
"She is an amazing individual, a great student, very focused on her studies," Lopez said.
"It brings me joy to know what I'm doing for them means a lot to them, and it brings them happiness too because they are succeeding in academics," Alondra said.
Alondra said she hopes she can continue to give back as an adult, and she wants to become a registered nurse in the future.
