Cool Kid Daniel Tweedy makes anti-bullying film

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is Daniel Tweedy, who wrote, produced and edited an anti-bullying short film.
The 90-second video made by the 15-year-old was the winner of the 2016 Great Kindness Challenge hosted by Glendale Memorial Hospital.
"I really thought it was a chance... just to show that the message of kindness is most important," Daniel said.
The short film was submitted as part of an anti-bullying initiative sponsored by Dignity Health.
Rev. Cassie McCarty, who heads the spiritual services at the hospital, said Daniel exemplifies kindness as evident through his work.
"We were really excited about the fact that in the beginning the gentleman that was a (bully), in the end, Daniel was able to extend kindness to him. That was really appealing to us and really demonstrated the kindness that we were looking for," McCarty said.
The video shows Daniel being bullied and pushed to the ground before another student rushed to help him.
A ripple effect of kindness follows, with the last shot showing Daniel helping the student who bullied him and ultimately becoming his friend.
Daniel said that while it was not an easy video to make, his family supported him the entire way.
"You know my sister acted, my dad helped film, my mom helped pick out the music and we all contributed," he said.
Daniel's school, Valley High School in Santa Ana, received a $500 hundred prize. After high school, Daniel hopes to get into a film program at UCLA.
"You know a simple act of kindness no matter how small, like opening a door or smiling can go a long way," Daniel shared.
