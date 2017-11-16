Cool Kid Davon Hunt helps promote conservation

At just 15 years old, Davon Hunt is a youth ambassador for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and speaks to the public about simple measures they can take at home to conserve water and energy use."I'm hoping to change their behaviors and give a positive outcome in the community," said Hunt.This sophomore at Washington Preparatory High School is also focused on making meaningful change in his Southside neighborhood surrounded by gang violence."It's a harsh community to live in," said Hunt, "But you've got to figure out a way and gotta be strong to live through it. I have a lot to prove: that you can never judge a book by its cover."Hunt credit's L.A.'s Brotherhood Crusade organization for having a huge impact in his life and filling key roles missing at home.Mykol Lewis is Hunt's mentor. "Davon is an amazing young man. He's been through a lot in his life. We want him to become an agent of his community."This young leader is already building relationships, is interested in mechanics and engineering and is now focused on going to college.At the same time, Hunt says he knows that he wants to come back to the Brotherhood Crusade as a mentor, so he can pass along all the life lessons he's learned to the next generation who may feel alone."Use the things that I've done and actually become something way better than I've ever been," said Hunt. "This is life from reality. You have to face it. You have to be strong and you also have people who are going to help you through it."