COOL KIDS

Cool Kid Davon Hunt helps promote conservation

EMBED </>More Videos

At just 15 years old, Davon Hunt is a youth ambassador for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At just 15 years old, Davon Hunt is a youth ambassador for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and speaks to the public about simple measures they can take at home to conserve water and energy use.

"I'm hoping to change their behaviors and give a positive outcome in the community," said Hunt.

This sophomore at Washington Preparatory High School is also focused on making meaningful change in his Southside neighborhood surrounded by gang violence.

"It's a harsh community to live in," said Hunt, "But you've got to figure out a way and gotta be strong to live through it. I have a lot to prove: that you can never judge a book by its cover."

Hunt credit's L.A.'s Brotherhood Crusade organization for having a huge impact in his life and filling key roles missing at home.

Mykol Lewis is Hunt's mentor. "Davon is an amazing young man. He's been through a lot in his life. We want him to become an agent of his community."

This young leader is already building relationships, is interested in mechanics and engineering and is now focused on going to college.

At the same time, Hunt says he knows that he wants to come back to the Brotherhood Crusade as a mentor, so he can pass along all the life lessons he's learned to the next generation who may feel alone.

"Use the things that I've done and actually become something way better than I've ever been," said Hunt. "This is life from reality. You have to face it. You have to be strong and you also have people who are going to help you through it."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycool kidsconservationLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COOL KIDS
Cool Kid Somkene Okwuego is passionate about mentoring young students
Cool Kid Kai Chorazewicz shares his passion for marine life
Cool Kid Cami Sylvester protects the environment
Cool Kid Mackenzie Krestul helps kids read with new books
More cool kids
SOCIETY
Co-workers buy car for teen who rides bike miles to work
'Positive' street signs are turning heads in Glendale
Orange County at-risk kids receive Thanksgiving reward
Da Vinci painting sold at auction for record $450M
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect in vehicle with Uber sticker leads CHP on chase in Santa Clarita Valley
SoCal classic rock station The Sound goes silent
LA County sees jump in white supremacist-linked hate crimes
Man suspected of attempted murder and arson arrested in Studio City
Long Beach man, 19, charged in fatal Torrance hit-and-run
2 injured in shooting on WB 210 Fwy in Fontana
Sylvester Stallone accused of sexual misconduct with teen in 1986
Over 1K apply to adopt bulldogs rescued from Westminster home
Show More
Hamburglar's McDonald's break-in caught on camera
Tourist missing for over a month last heard from in LA
Inmate who fled Hawaii psych hospital says it was 'act of desperation'
Charles Manson reportedly hospitalized
California pot rules mark step toward 2018 legal sales
More News
Top Video
SoCal classic rock station The Sound goes silent
LA County sees jump in white supremacist-linked hate crimes
2 injured in shooting on WB 210 Fwy in Fontana
Sylvester Stallone accused of sexual misconduct with teen in 1986
More Video