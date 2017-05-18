COOL KIDS

Cool Kid Elizabeth Ayala collects free prom dresses for less fortunate girls

This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is Elizabeth Ayala, who collects donated dresses and accessories to give to other girls for prom. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is Elizabeth Ayala, who helped to collect donated dresses and accessories to give to other girls for prom.

The La Salle High School senior decided to open a free pop-up shop to make prom more affordable for girls.

"It was one of the most rewarding experiences that I've ever been a part of," Elizabeth said.

The 18-year-old said she'll never forget how thankful the girls were and the lasting impact it had on her. One experience really stood out to Elizabeth.

"Her grandma raises them and she was saying that, 'I don't know how we would have done this without you,'" Elizabeth tearfully recalled.

Elizabeth said she was inspired by an online magazine she started a year ago. "Eleonore" publishes articles on fashion, health, and empowerment. More than 80 students from La Salle High School are part of the publication.

Touched by the many stories she's heard, Elizabeth said the prom pop-up shop experience changed her life and she hoped to blend both her love of fashion with a motivation to do more for her community.

In a few weeks she will graduate with cum laude honors and will head to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

"I definitely want to empower women and to give them this hope that you can do anything that you want to as long as you work hard and you have the motivation to pursue your dreams," Elizabeth said.

Know an amazing young person making a difference in the community? Learn how to nominate them to be an ABC7 Cool Kid at abc7.com/coolkids.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
