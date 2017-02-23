Cool Kid Hector Murillo advocates for student body and staff

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is Hector Murillo, who advocates on behalf of the student body and faculty of his school.
The 18-year-old high school senior is not only a part of Birmingham Community Charter High School's student council, but he's also the president of the associated student body.
On top of that, he is the only student on the charter school's board of directors panel.
"I think everyone plays a massive importance in our school community which is why I evidently do what I try to do," Murillo said.
His teacher, Hayley Rubinger, shared her admiration for Murillo.
"I've never had a student in all of my nine years of teaching who has been quite like Hector," Rubinger said. "He is not only very smart and very responsible, but he sticks out as one who really cares about his community."
"We're talking about a community of 3,000 student (and) 200 faculty members," she added.
Recently Murillo advocated on behalf of his fellow students, asking for newer computers for the student library.
After much effort, he persuaded the board of directors to buy the new equipment. However, that is not the only significant difference he has made on campus.
"When our clerical staff was asking for a raise, during that time period he really delegated for them and spoke out for them saying that they're very loved and needed on our campus," Rubinger said.
"Seeing how hard they work, I couldn't keep my mouth shut. So I had to advocate for this and at the end of the day they did receive a raise," Murillo said.
Rubinger said not only has Murillo contributed to the school's spirit and culture, but he has also brought the entire campus together.
The student hopes to eventually become a politician so he can make a bigger difference in the community.
"Giving a voice to people that are unheard, that is the most important thing to me," Murillo said.
Know an amazing young person making a difference in the community? Learn how to nominate them to be an ABC7 Cool Kid at abc7.com/coolkids.