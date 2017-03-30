COOL KIDS

Cool Kid Jacob Linder repairs school facilities to become Eagle Scout

EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC7 Cool Kid Jacob Linder is building three water polo boards from scratch for his school team to help him become an Eagle Scout.

By
BREA, Calif. (KABC) --
This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is Jacob Linder, who has followed in his father's footsteps to soon become an Eagle Scout.

Since he was 10 years old Jacob has been working toward the goal of earning the coveted rank.

"It's going to mean a lot to me because my dad was also an Eagle Scout, so it also shows how much I've progressed," Jacob said.

Becoming an Eagle Scout has been a lengthy process for Jacob, but now the 15-year-old is only one project away.

"The school used to have some water polo shooting boards but they broke a couple of years ago and then they've gotten rusty and hard to maneuver," he said.

He decided to build three water polo boards from scratch for his school team, which he also plays on.

"The boards are going to be placed up against the edge of the pool, and how it's going to work is they are going to be rebound boards," Jacob explained. "So the players are going to be able to throw the balls at the boards and then the balls are going to bounce off the boards and come back to the player."

"So it's kind of like shooting practice but without having a goalie or a goal," he added.

To get the funding he needed, Jacob held fundraisers and started a GoFundMe account. He raised $800 worth of materials.

He now spends weekends cutting, sanding down and painting the wood boards with a little help from his friends.

"Both his mom and I are so proud of everything he's accomplished," his father Darrow Linder said.

He says the project has taught the Brea Olinda High School sophomore leadership skills, an important Eagle Scout virtue.

"Having to go through and think through those things ahead of time and learn through mistakes along the way is really an important part of the whole process," Darrow said.

Jacobs plans to complete the project in the next few months.

"If I become an Eagle Scout then the other scouts will kind of look up to me more and I'll be more of the example to them," Jacob said.

Know an amazing young person making a difference in the community? Learn how to nominate them to be an ABC7 Cool Kid at abc7.com/coolkids.
Related Topics:
societyboy scoutsboy scouts of americahigh schoolstudentswater polohigh school sportscool kidsBreaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COOL KIDS
Cool Kid Lauren Best starts special needs Girl Scout troop
Cool Kid Maria Stewart volunteers to help kids with disabilities
Cool Kid Alondra Guzman tutors young students
Cool Kid Hector Murillo advocates for student body and staff
More cool kids
SOCIETY
Man dives headlong into pool filled with alligators
'Ghetto carping' nets fisherman huge fish at MacArthur Park Lake
Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals
Fossils stolen from national park
More Society
Top Stories
1 killed in Sun Valley rollover crash involving Polaris Slingshot vehicle
San Bernardino deputy found guilty in 2015 assault
IRS offers tips on how to avoid tax scams
Man dives headlong into pool filled with alligators
Part of I-85 in Georgia collapses after fire
Cedars-Sinai 1st in CA to use Synaptive brain mapping technology
Poll: Californians divided on gas taxes, vehicle fees to fix roads
Show More
Trump administration appeals judge's ruling blocking revised travel ban
Climber killed after fall in Joshua Tree National Park
SpaceX successfully launches its 1st recycled rocket
Some Measure M money may not go to L.A.'s crumbling streets
Multiple fires set in Victorville, suspect arrested, deputies say
More News
Top Video
Trabuco Canyon residents on alert about prowling mountain lion
Some Measure M money may not go to L.A.'s crumbling streets
IRS offers tips on how to avoid tax scams
1 killed in Sun Valley rollover crash involving Polaris Slingshot vehicle
More Video