OAK PARK, Calif. (KABC) --This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is Jacob Lund, who became a role model for his younger brother after the loss of their father.
When trying to cope with such a major loss, Jacob Lund wanted to help his mom make sure his brother had someone to look up to.
"I'd always help out being an assistant coach whether it's an official title or not, I'd always show up to his basketball and baseball practices and help out with that," he explained.
The Oak Park High School senior also mentors his brother academically.
"I learned that I had to be trustworthy and responsible and mature in everything that you hope to become later on in your life earlier so that my mom wouldn't have to worry about me growing up with bad morals or ethics," the 17-year-old said.
Jacob Lund is on the All-Academic Ventura County Team and maintains a 3.95 GPA.
Late last year he was accepted in the first wave of applicants to San Diego State University where he wants to study criminology and eventually work for the FBI one day.
"He is way cool and he deserves everything that he's getting. He's worked hard for it. Nothing has been handed to him," his mother, Robbin Lund, said.
Life's setbacks are not an excuse to feel down for Jacob Lund as he explained that they should instead be used as motivation.
"Use whatever adversity you may be facing to get better," he said. "I think that's the mindset I've always had, especially after losing my dad."
