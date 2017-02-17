COOL KIDS

Cool Kid Noelani Duldulao organizes hospital pajama drive for child patients

This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is Noelani Duldulao, who organized a pajama drive for children at a local hospital and serves as a role model in her community. (KABC)

QUARTZ HILL, Calif. (KABC) --
This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is Noelani Duldulao, who organized a pajama drive for children at a local hospital and serves as a role model in her community.

"Noelani is one of the hardest working kids I've ever met," said Jamie Litchfield, a leader at the Quartz Hill 4-H program.

Lichfield said that she has seen Duldulao go from being an active member of the 4-H club to an indispensable leader.

"She's been an asset to our club, and has really set an example for other kids especially in the area of leadership," Litchfield said.

The high school sophomore was surprised to see the major success of her pajama drive.

"Our main goal was to get 100 new sets of pajamas, but by the end of our event we doubled that so we had 251 pairs of pajamas," Duldulao said.

For her, the most exciting part was not surpassing her goal but giving out the gifts to pediatric patients.

"We walked in and we just gave them the pajamas and it was so sweet because their faces lit up," Duldulao shared. "It was just so amazing to see that they had something that was theirs."

Aside from being a 4-H member, the 15-year-old is an honor student at Quartz Hill High School, part of the Spanish club, National Honors Society and the California Scholarship Federation.

She hopes to one day become a pediatric nurse.

"I like leading kids to do what's right and what they want to do and to help the community," Duldulao said.
