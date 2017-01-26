COOL KIDS

Cool Kid Sophie Long gives her free time to others

EMBED </>More News Videos

This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is El Segundo High School senior Sophie Long, who spends her free time volunteering. (KABC)

By
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --
This week's ABC7 Cool Kid doesn't have much down time, but that's just the way she likes it.

For El Segundo High School senior Sophie Long, giving time to others is one of the best things you can do.

During her not-so-free time you can catch Long volunteering at a local hospital, at her church and with a youth group.

Even with all that she still finds a way to work at a local restaurant.

"Finding time requires making time," Long said. "You just have to open up your schedule for things that are going to benefit more people than just yourself."

The 17-year-old started volunteering at age 11 after watching her parents lend a helping hand to someone in need. Not long ago she was chosen by her school to lead a toy drive at Cedars-Sinai hospital for pediatric patients with cancer.

She said the experience taught her compassion for others and motivated her to spread the message.

"Everybody in the world wants somebody to care for them. So when you're caring about that one person and you don't know their situation, I just feel like it's a beautiful thing to just be there for somebody who really needs it," she said.

Long is hoping to attend California Baptist University in Riverside after graduating high school this year. And she plans to continue giving back

To nominate a Cool Kid, go to abc7.com/coolkids.
Related Topics:
societycool kidsvolunteerismEl SegundoLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COOL KIDS
Cool Kid Daniel Tweedy makes anti-bullying film
Cool Kid Emily Lopez helps find cats, dogs their forever home
Cool Kid Juliane Martinez helps those with special needs
Cool Kid Jacob Lovi helps Boeing develop easier way to make satellites
Cool Kids Edward, Aimee mentor students in digital design
More cool kids
SOCIETY
Elephants given sweaters to keep warm in India
70-foot mural of Anthony Quinn restored in DTLA
Whisky a Go Go sign from legendary WeHo rock club sold for $48K
Child's birth from stolen sperm sets off tangled legal battle
More Society
Top Stories
2 men stabbed to death in Chinatown; suspect at large
'Mannix' star Mike Connors dies at 91
Laguna Beach considering citywide public smoking ban
Injured hikers rescued after avalanche on Mt. Baldy
OC hillside continues to erode 6 years after city ordered to repair it
Fast food worker accused of serving menstrual blood
OC desalination plant appears on leaked list of Trump projects
Show More
Porsche of murdered beauty company executive found abandoned
Trump seeks 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for wall
Arrest made in El Monte Jack in the Box employee's murder
Mexican president cancels planned DC meeting with Trump
UC regents approve tuition increase
More News
Top Video
2 men stabbed to death in Chinatown; suspect at large
OC desalination plant appears on leaked list of Trump projects
OC hillside continues to erode 6 years after city ordered to repair it
Trump seeks 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for wall
More Video