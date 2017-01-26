Cool Kid Sophie Long gives her free time to others

This week's ABC7 Cool Kid doesn't have much down time, but that's just the way she likes it.For El Segundo High School senior Sophie Long, giving time to others is one of the best things you can do.During her not-so-free time you can catch Long volunteering at a local hospital, at her church and with a youth group.Even with all that she still finds a way to work at a local restaurant."Finding time requires making time," Long said. "You just have to open up your schedule for things that are going to benefit more people than just yourself."The 17-year-old started volunteering at age 11 after watching her parents lend a helping hand to someone in need. Not long ago she was chosen by her school to lead a toy drive at Cedars-Sinai hospital for pediatric patients with cancer.She said the experience taught her compassion for others and motivated her to spread the message."Everybody in the world wants somebody to care for them. So when you're caring about that one person and you don't know their situation, I just feel like it's a beautiful thing to just be there for somebody who really needs it," she said.Long is hoping to attend California Baptist University in Riverside after graduating high school this year. And she plans to continue giving back