COOL KIDS

Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets

This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is 16-year-old Valerie Fiore from Santa Clarita. She and her family started The Fiore Project to provide much needed items to those living on the streets. (KABC)

By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
This week's ABC7 Cool Kid is 16-year-old Valerie Fiore from Santa Clarita. She and her family started The Fiore Project to provide much needed items to those living on the streets.

"We tried to hand out stuff that they could use for a long time. So when we go out, we always ask what else they need, and we've been handing out sleeping bags, and clothes, jackets and a lot of hygiene products," Valerie said.

It all started three years ago when Valerie helped her mom's friend hand out food to the less fortunate. That's when Valerie realized - so much more needed to be done.

"I thought it was unbelievable that I could live in a nice house, live with food and water anytime I need it, use the bathroom whenever I need it, but there are people who have to live on the street," she said.

So she started The Fiore Project. Valerie and her family collect, bag and deliver the items to people in need.

To learn more, watch Mayde Gomez's report above from Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
