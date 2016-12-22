COOL KIDS

Cool Kids Edward, Aimee mentor students in digital design
Our ABC7 Cool Kids for Thursday, Dec. 22, are dynamic duo Edward and Aimee, who came out on top in a major competition and they're using their knowledge to teach others.

By
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Our ABC7 Cool Kids for Thursday, Dec. 22, are dynamic duo Edward and Aimee, who came out on top in a major competition and they're using their knowledge to teach others about digital design.

The Digital Design and Engineering Academy is a school within a school at Knight High School in. This year, the team of Aimee Rodriguez and Edward Banuelos won an international competition in Australia.

They are the first team ever from the United States to win, and they had the highest scores ever in the competition.

Edward said for him, his interest in engineering started his freshman year, when he saw some students talking about what they do. His mom had a message for him.

"I remember my mom looked over at me and she said, like, 'Hey, while you're here, I want you to leave a mark before you leave,' and I saw this as that...If I'm going to leave a mark, I'm going to leave it in the biggest, most impactful way I can," Edward shared.

Aimee and Edward are seniors and now mentor and teach new students.

They both want to have careers in the medical field and say it's all about learning as much as you can, and then being the best you can be by teaching others.

"I just want to influence the other students who are coming in as well," said Aimee. "I want them to, like, have this awesome opportunity that we had and just make the best out of it and just try their best..."

Related Topics:
societyvolunteerismcool kidshigh schoolstudentsteencompetitioneducationPalmdaleLos Angeles County
