Couple claims children were taken away because of low IQ score

A husband and wife in Oregon say their two young sons were taken away because the couple scored too low on an IQ test.Amy Fabbrini and Eric Ziegler lost custody of their first child, four years ago shortly after he was born, KTVZ-TV reports They say it happened after a friend contacted child services with concerns about neglect, saying the couple were not picking up on the baby's cues.Their second son was also taken into state custody as newborn, never making it out of the hospital.According to court documents, officials fear the couple can't create a safe environment because they both have IQs hovering around 70.The average is between 90 and 110.The couple says they've fulfilled the state's requests to take parenting, CPR and nutrition classes, but they have not been reunited with their boys.The agency overseeing their case says it can't comment on specifics but maintains intelligence can't be the only factor for removing a child from a home.