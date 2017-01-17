SOCIETY

Dad who raised South Carolina teen abducted at birth speaks out
EMBED </>More News Videos

The 18-year-old girl who was kidnapped at birth reunited with her biological parents over the weekend, but the man who raised her said he was stunned to discover wasn't the birth father. (Charles Manigo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
The 18-year-old girl who was kidnapped at birth reunited with her biological parents over the weekend, but the man who raised her said he was stunned to discover he wasn't the birth father.

Charles Manigo spoke exclusively with ABC News, describing his unimaginable heartache.

"I named her, a name I had for years," he said. "Alexis Kelli. She was the love of my life."

Manigo said his then-girlfriend Gloria Williams told him she gave birth to their daughter while he was away, and they raised her together from the time she was a newborn. He even tattooed the name of his only child on his arm, the pair sharing custody after they split up in 2003 and celebrating milestones like the prom together.

And then, out of the blue, his world turned upside down.

"The person she called dad for 18 and a half years is not her dad," he said.

DNA testing uncovered the truth, that Alexis was in fact baby Kamayiah, snatched from a Florida hospital in 1998.

"The attention is overwhelming to her," Manigo said. "She's still processing everything. It's a shock to me. It's a bigger shock to her."

The 51-year-old Williams is behind bars, facing charges for the kidnapping. The case received national attention as the frantic search played out. Meanwhile, Manigo said he had no idea the child he was raising was taken from someone else.

He said that even though he's not Alexis' biological father, he'll always be there for her.

"It doesn't change any feelings I have for Alexis," he said. "The same love I had from the day I held her, to now, to 43 more years, she's my child. I can't cut that off. I won't cut it off."
Related Topics:
societykidnappingarrestbabyabductionu.s. & worldfamilyparentingFloridaSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
SOCIETY
SoCal man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
Volunteers brighten up Crenshaw HS on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
'La La Land' lights considered permanently for Hermosa Beach Pier
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated at Kingdom Day Parade
More Society
Top Stories
Los Feliz Chevron employee fatally shot during robbery
Riverside 5th-grader creates 'kill list' of fellow students
Wife of Pulse shooter charged with aiding and abetting
Man 'sextorts' LA County girl while posing as Justin Bieber
Pet of the Week: Peaches, a female terrier mix
4 kids critically injured in Vermont Knolls house fire
California among 15 states involved in milk lawsuit refund
Show More
Thieves steal OC dirt bikes, lead police on chase in U-Haul
Watch Malia and Sasha Obama grow up before your eyes
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
Man sought in ex-girlfriend's fatal shooting in Bellflower
SoCal man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
More News
Top Video
4 kids critically injured in Vermont Knolls house fire
Thieves steal OC dirt bikes, lead police on chase in U-Haul
Man breaks into Pasadena house while teens home alone
Pet of the Week: Peaches, a female terrier mix
More Video