ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --Hollywood loves the Queen Anne Cottage and Coach Barn, as do visitors at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden.
As a way to fund a pricey restoration, guests are being given a chance to save a part of history.
"These structures have been featured in not only film and television, but families' memories," said Margaux Viera, chairperson at the arboretum.
The cottage was commissioned by Viera's great-great-great grandfather, California real estate and business pioneer Elias Jackson Baldwin, also known as Lucky Baldwin.
"He used this cottage more to entertain and hold his guests that would come to visit the ranch," Viera said.
The iconic structure is more than 130 years old and in need of major repairs.
"We need to do some foundation work. We also have some issues with the doors," said Mitchell Bishop, with the arboretum.
Three other buildings at the arboretum also need repairs: the Reid Baldwin Adobe, where Lucky Baldwin lived; the Santa Anita Depot; and the Coach Barn.
To help with the restoration of the four buildings, an event will be held on June 10 in true Lucky Baldwin fashion that will include cocktails, games, entertainment and poker.
Tickets start at $150 so that guests can have a chance to save a piece of history. To learn more about the event, you can click here.