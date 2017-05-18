A volunteer effort is helping to keep a Marine veteran of the Korean War and his wife in their Anaheim home, which is in desperate need of repair.About 20 volunteers got their hands dirty Thursday afternoon to help the handicapped veteran. Henry Brunke enlisted when he was 14 years old. He said six months later the Korean War started and he was sent out there."I was wounded several times in Korea. I'm presently 100 percent disabled. My back, I was blown up. As I get older, it's sort of taken its toll," he said. "I needed (the repairs) really desperately because I can't do anything myself anymore. My balance is bad. My back is bad. My legs are giving out. I just can't even do the smallest chores."Now the community is giving back to the decorated veteran by helping with the much-needed repairs to his yard and home. The project is part of a partnership with Home Depot and Habitat for Humanity of Orange County."We're working with different corporate partners like Home Depot to be able to service the veteran community, low-income homeowners to be able to do the necessary repairs to help them age in place," said Gladys Hernandez, with Habitat for Humanity.Since 2011, the Home Depot Foundation has transformed nearly 30,000 veteran homes and facilities across the country.As the volunteers honored Brunke's service to our country, he said he will never forget theirs."I can't even express my gratitude. I don't know how to thank all these people. It's really a wonderful thing," he said.