U.S. & WORLD

DOD not shutting down power grid despite internet rumor saying they will

A social media rumor this week regarding a Department of Defense (DoD) exercise has caused a wave of concern. (Shutterstock)

Leonard Torres
A social media rumor this week regarding a Department of Defense exercise has caused a wave of concern.

A video posted online is telling people that the DOD will be setting off an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that will shut down the power grid from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6 and advises everyone to be prepared.

An EMP is a short blast of electromagnetic radiation that can damage and affect electronic devices and communications.

While the DOD is planning an exercise that will simulate a power outage scenario, it has been highly exaggerated online.

In an article on the agency's website, officials said the scenario "will not affect any public or private communications" and that the exercise is designed to improve readiness if this event should ever occur.

Officials said that there will be no power outage of communication systems.

The Army Military Auxiliary Radio System posted a version of the original announcement of the training on their Facebook page and responded to a number of concerned comments.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysocial mediau.s. & worldviral
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
Fast facts about daylight saving time
Where to get free sandwiches and deals on National Sandwich Day
Security and trade challenge Trump on first Asia trip
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Fast facts about daylight saving time
7-day planner
Security heightened for WeHo Carnaval amid NYC terror attack
Hockey fan dresses as Zamboni for Halloween
More Society
Top Stories
Driver of stolen car apprehended at school in Alhambra after chase
NYPD says it is building rape case to seek arrest of Harvey Weinstein
3 detained in San Bernardino shooting that wounded 2
DTLA penthouse rental listed for $100K per month
Actor Brad Bufanda dead after jumping from LA building
Newport Beach police arrest man in 1994 cold case murder of mother
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
Kidnapping victim rescued in Pomona; armed suspect arrested
Show More
Bergdahl gets no prison time for walking off his Afghanistan post
Pedestrian struck, injured by school bus in Pearblossom
Beverly Hills notices fewer tourists from Middle East since travel ban
Security and trade challenge Trump on first Asia trip
Dual lawsuits in Carson put proposed development in limbo
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos