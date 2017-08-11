SOCIETY

Dodger Cody Bellinger helps hand out backpacks, surprises kids at Koreatown youth center

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger helped hand out backpacks at a Koreatown youth center's annual giveaway for underserved kids Friday.

Each year, the Bresee Youth Center hands out backpacks and school supplies to hundreds of children, encouraging academic achievement in a low-income community.

Some kids couldn't hold their excitement when they saw Bellinger, who has already hit 33 homeruns for the Dodgers this season and is a 2017 All-Star.

"It means a lot to me, like seeing at least a Dodger player - wow. I'm so speechless right now," Chelsea Zelaya said.

Children got much-needed supplies and a chance to spend a few moments with the Dodgers star. Parents said having someone they and their children admire meant a lot to them.

"I really appreciate what the Dodgers are doing for all of our kids," father Lionel Zelaya said.

Bellinger said he remembers how he felt as a kid when he had the opportunity to meet some of his sports heroes.

"Growing up and meeting like the Derek Jeters and the Andy Pettittes of the world, it's a really cool feeling. So to be able to be that person that they look up to is pretty cool," Bellinger said.

The all-star helped create some special memories for the families.
