Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger helped hand out backpacks at a Koreatown youth center's annual giveaway for underserved kids Friday.Each year, the Bresee Youth Center hands out backpacks and school supplies to hundreds of children, encouraging academic achievement in a low-income community.Some kids couldn't hold their excitement when they saw Bellinger, who has already hit 33 homeruns for the Dodgers this season and is a 2017 All-Star."It means a lot to me, like seeing at least a Dodger player - wow. I'm so speechless right now," Chelsea Zelaya said.Children got much-needed supplies and a chance to spend a few moments with the Dodgers star. Parents said having someone they and their children admire meant a lot to them."I really appreciate what the Dodgers are doing for all of our kids," father Lionel Zelaya said.Bellinger said he remembers how he felt as a kid when he had the opportunity to meet some of his sports heroes."Growing up and meeting like the Derek Jeters and the Andy Pettittes of the world, it's a really cool feeling. So to be able to be that person that they look up to is pretty cool," Bellinger said.The all-star helped create some special memories for the families.