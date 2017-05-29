SOCIETY

Dozens march 40 miles in Inland Empire to raise veteran suicide awareness

About 80 veterans and patriots are marching 40 miles on Memorial Day to raise awareness about suicide among those who have served in the military. (KABC)

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
About 80 veterans and patriots are marching 40 miles on Memorial Day to raise awareness about suicide among those who have served in the military.

Participants began walking at 7 p.m. Sunday from Pomona and are headed to the Riverside National Cemetery at 22495 Van Buren Boulevard. Each are carrying a backpack or a ruck, an American flag and a photo of a veteran who lost his life to suicide.

It is the second annual ruck march organized by the Veteran Suicide Awareness Project.

Founder Evita Yniguez de la Cruz said she created the march in honor of her late husband, who died by suicide five years ago.

"Twenty-two veterans die by suicide every single day, so most of us are carrying backpacks or rucksacks with 22 pounds to represent the 22 who lose their lives every day to suicide," she said.
