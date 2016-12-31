  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
SOCIETY

DTLA's Grand Park to host thousands for New Year's Eve celebration
EMBED </>More News Videos

Thousands are expected to pack downtown L.A.'s Grand Park for a New Year's Eve celebration marked by music and a spectacular light show. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Tens of thousands of revelers are expected to descend on Grand Park and the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles for a New Year's Eve celebration featuring live music and a spectacular light show.

Several streets were already shut down in the area on Saturday morning as preparations for the outdoor party continued, including stage construction and fencing installation.

Last year's event drew some 50,000 people to the festivities, and a similar size crowd is expected to close out 2016 despite a weather forecast that includes possible rain.

The park will be enclosed by a perimeter with four entrances, each of with will include a security checkpoint. More than 600 law-enforcement officers and security personnel have been assigned to the venue.

"You come out here, you're going to expect to see three stages showcasing local emerging artists - maybe your uncle, maybe your aunt, your neighbor," said Lucas Rivera, vice president of Grand Park. "They're going to be here, performing live for you."

A massive light show will be projected onto City Hall's facades.

The free event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and end at 1 a.m.
Related Topics:
societynew year's evenew year's eve eventpartyDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
LA County firefighters grant wish to boy with rare condition
Advocates sleep on streets to help Beverly Grove homeless man
Rose Parade float with surfing dogs sets world record
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
More Society
Top Stories
Another round of rain expected to hit SoCal on NYE
21 rescued after Knott's Berry Farm ride stops midway
Sutter Brown, Calfornia's 'first dog,' has died at 13
Suspect in Pa. state trooper's death shot and killed in encounter
Family describes scene after man killed when truck crashes into home
Phone case shaped like gun causes scare in Alhambra
'Thought I was going to die': OC sexual assault victim recalls attack
Show More
Investigation underway after possible human remains found in Mt. Baldy
Toddler receives special Christmas gift at father's gravesite
Man with flu-like symptoms had life-threatening disease
Man kills 16-year-old girl after he can't pay for sex, officials say
Chino, Ontario police search for robbery suspect near 60 Fwy
More News
Top Video
Another round of rain expected to hit SoCal on NYE
21 rescued after Knott's Berry Farm ride stops midway
Family describes scene after man killed when truck crashes into home
'Thought I was going to die': OC sexual assault victim recalls attack
More Video