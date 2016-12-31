DTLA's Grand Park to host thousands for New Year's Eve celebration

Tens of thousands of revelers are expected to descend on Grand Park and the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles for a New Year's Eve celebration featuring live music and a spectacular light show.Several streets were already shut down in the area on Saturday morning as preparations for the outdoor party continued, including stage construction and fencing installation.Last year's event drew some 50,000 people to the festivities, and a similar size crowd is expected to close out 2016 despite a weather forecast that includes possible rain.The park will be enclosed by a perimeter with four entrances, each of with will include a security checkpoint. More than 600 law-enforcement officers and security personnel have been assigned to the venue."You come out here, you're going to expect to see three stages showcasing local emerging artists - maybe your uncle, maybe your aunt, your neighbor," said Lucas Rivera, vice president of Grand Park. "They're going to be here, performing live for you."A massive light show will be projected onto City Hall's facades.The free event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and end at 1 a.m.