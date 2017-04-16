Easter Bunny helicopters in to Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Easter Bunny arrived in style at Van Nuys Airport on Sunday, hopping out of a helicopter to help hundreds of local families celebrate the holiday.
The Condor Squadron, a nonprofit aviation group which does flyovers at the grave sites of fallen comrades and events to honor veterans, hosts the free event to give back to the community.
Activities included Easter egg hunts, some 300 hot dogs served up to families and a chance to guess how many jelly beans were in a jar.
"The Easter Bunny is the best," said Arthur Bakrjyan, one of the kids waiting in line to see the bunny. "Today we're gonna pick eggs and we're gonna have some fun."
Chris Rushing with the Condor Squadron said the group is happy to contribute to the community.
"Every year someone always comes up to me and says thank you so much for doing this because my parents brought me to this when I was a child and now I get to bring my children to this."