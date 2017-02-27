SOCIETY

Nearly 100-year-old woman fulfills bucket list wish to get arrested

EMBED </>More News Videos

A nearly 100-year-old Dutch woman fulfilled a wish on her bucket list, by getting arrested. (Politie Nijmegen-Zuid/Facebook)

NIJMEGEN ZUID, Netherlands (KABC) --
A nearly 100-year-old Dutch woman fulfilled a wish on her bucket list by getting arrested.

The woman, named Annie, said she had always wanted to "experience a police cell from within."

So last week, she was "arrested" and "booked" into a jail cell at her local police station in the Netherlands town of Nijmegen Zuid.

Police posted the story on the department's Facebook page and included several pictures of the woman smiling as her hands were placed in handcuffs and waving to the camera from within a cell.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldelderly womanarrestbuzzworthypoliceelderlyfacebook
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
7-day planner
Oscars 'In Memoriam' included photo of woman still alive
Santa Ana protesters voice concern over removal of homeless encampments
Whittier community rallies behind teacher with stage 4 cancer
More Society
Top Stories
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Scattered showers, chilly temperatures expected across SoCal on Monday
Construction of $1.6B LAX concourse set to kick off at ceremony
Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer off OC beach
SPONSORED: Oscars red carpet fashion as you've never seen it before
Watch Nora the polar bear have fun at the Oregon Zoo
George W. Bush on Russia and Trump: 'We all need answers'
Show More
Steve Harvey: 'Call me Warren Beatty'
Bill Paxton honored by storm chasers with GPS tribute
Oscars 'In Memoriam' included photo of woman still alive
5 memorable 2017 Oscars moments
Social media reacts after Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up
More News
Top Video
Construction of $1.6B LAX concourse set to kick off at ceremony
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
George W. Bush on Russia and Trump: 'We all need answers'
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz believed to be missing boy
More Video