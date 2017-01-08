Eye on LA explores animal lover adventures

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles isn't just filled with all sorts of interesting people, it's also filled with interesting animals! From gibbons to pythons, if you're an animal lover and want to explore the homes of L.A.'s many mammals, amphibians, and reptiles - check out these cool creatures.
Mini Therapy Horses
This team of tiny, highly-trained horses visits more than 50,000 children and adults in need each year across the U.S. The miniature hooved angels help people in crisis-from the survivors of the San Bernardino tragedy, and the children staying at Ronald McDonald Houses, to weekly visits to see patients at The Greater Los Angeles Veterans Hospital.
Mini Therapy Horses also provide their teams of miniature horses to the Los Angeles mayor's Crisis Response Team. Visit their website to find out how you can have these little cuties make a special appearance: http://www.minitherapyhorses.com/
Warriors and Wolves
Long after the sounds of gunshots have stopped, many veterans continue to carry the war with them. Since 2011, this organization has found a therapeutic solution to help these heroes re-assimilate by pairing them with rescued wolves. It's a safe space to create a bond and figure out the next step. http://lockwoodarc.org/warriors-and-wolves/
Have a Pet? Have a Plan!
During times of emergency, our pets need a plan of action too. Get prepared and create that plan of action today so that your little friends don't suffer if you can't be found.
Here are our 7 tips: http://abc7.com/pets/have-a-pet-have-a-plan/1398921/
Wendy Both: Reiki Master and Intuitive Healer
Wendy's clients rave about her gift of using the ancient Japanese technique of energy healing, both with humans and animals. Whether your pet has physical, mental or emotional ailments, her healing hands have been known to put your pet into a sleepy, healing "reiki coma."
To learn more, visit: http://www.reikiheals.com/
The PetStaurant
Does your pet suffer from ailments like IBS, skin allergies or kidney issues? What they ingest plays a big role in combating those problems. Fourth generation Japanese herbalist, macrobiologist, and holistic nutritionist, Marc Ching, offers his services for free, teaching pet owners how to keep their furbabies healthy using food, herbs and supplements.
Stop by to see Marc at The PetStaurant in Sherman Oaks, 4344 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
http://thepetstaurant.com/
Marc Ching's Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation
Some people might look at a dog and think about all the ways they can love that single animal, however this doesn't hold true everywhere in the world. Founder of the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, Marc Ching puts his life on the line saving hundreds of tortured dogs from the Asian meat industry. To learn how to donate, volunteer, foster or adopt these rescues, visit their website:
http://www.animalhopeandwellness.org/
Reptacular Animals
Ever give a camel a kiss? Or snuggle with a 9 foot albino python? Well you can, with Reptacular Animals! Get wild with your marriage proposal, wedding or next birthday party, with a virtual menagerie of the most lovable animals ever! Visit them on their 15 acre property, or they can bring animals, bugs, birds, reptiles and amphibians to you! http://www.reptacularanimals.com/
Gibbon Conservation Center
With hundreds of species constantly on the verge of extinction, the fact that the Gibbon species is on the fence, is no surprise. Trying to keep these gorgeous apes alive is the specialty of the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita. http://www.gibboncenter.org/
Wildlife Waystation
They have lions and tigers and bears and so much more! For more than 40 years, the Wildlife Waystation in Sylmar has been a safe haven for wild and exotic animals that started out as pets, retired entertainment animals and medical research chimps. They encourage people to think twice before paying for an exotic or wild pet. Help keep these amazing animals healthy by supporting the Wildlife Waystation. To donate or to learn about how you can visit, check out their website: http://wildlifewaystation.org/
Jackboy's Dog Bakery
Doesn't your doggy deserve a delicious birthday cake (even if it's not their birthday!)? We found a place with the perfect housemade pet cakes, and all natural, healthy, and yummy dog treats. Jackboy's Dog Bakery has two locations, in Anaheim and Corona. http://www.jackboydogbakery.com/index.html
