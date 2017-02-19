Eye on L.A. visits celeb hot spots in the city

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Since Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world, we get to hang out with famous faces occasionally. And this week, the stars are taking us to their favorite places. It's a star-packed Eye on L.A. with Anthony Bourdain, Margaret Cho, Danny Trejo, and many others.
Anthony Bourdain at Bar Marmont
We had the chance to meet one of the most interesting men in the world, author, world traveler and celebrity chef, Anthony Bourdain. He talked told our Tina Malave about his web series Raw Craft with Anthony Bourdain as they had a bit at his favorite place in L.A., Chateau Marmont. Their incredible food selection has fresh ingredients and produce that you can enjoy Wednesday through Sunday. Bar Marmont has a DJ set after 9 pm every night.
http://www.anthonybourdain.net/
http://www.chateaumarmont.com/barmarmont.php
https://us.thebalvenie.com/raw-craft
Monique Marvez at Muddy Paw Coffee
The clever and hysterical comedian and radio talk show host, Monique Marvez not only cares about coffee and cookies, but puppies too! Her go-to spot in L.A. is Muddy Paw Coffee Company in Silver Lake. They have their own roasted coffee, homemade chai tea, and lots of sweet and savory foodies, and the best part is that with each purchase, a portion goes to animals in need! Plus, their adorable back patio leads to a hidden and exotic floral shop called The Plant Provocateur.
http://moniquemarvez.com/
http://www.muddypawcoffee.com/
http://plantprovocateur.com/
Tom Petty, Dave Grohl, Ritchie Sambora, Adam Levine, Melissa Etheridge at Norman's Rare Guitars
Just walk in the door at Norman's Rare Guitars in Tarzana and you'll know why it's a favorite to so many famous guitarists! Norm has hundreds of guitars, vintage, rare, new and used, that you're encouraged to not only touch, but play! And don't let the high end guitars intimidate you. Norm's prices start as low as $100, they also have an in-house a repair shop and offer lessons. You might be surprised at who you might find inside because so many celebrity musicians have been seen here picking out their next guitar.
http://www.normansrareguitars.com/
Edi Gathegi at No Vacancy
Known for his role in The Twilight Series as Laurent, the mutant Darwin in X-Men First Class, and the vicious Matias Solomon on The Blacklist, actor Edi Gathegi likes to hang at the swanky bar No Vacancy when he's not on screen. With a secret entrance, photo booth, and fun cocktails this place has so many cool details it's no surprise that it fills up fast. No Vacancy is the brain child of the Houston Brothers who own several successful bars in L.A., including La Descarga, Harvard and Stone, Pour Vous and more.
Twitter: @iamedigathegi
https://www.facebook.com/Edi-Gathegi-official-233596109991877/
http://novacancyla.com/
Steve Aoki
World-famous Electric Dance Music (EDM) DJ Steve Aoki has lived here most of his life so he loves SoCal as much as we do. His favorite place to go is very serene and calming. It's Runyon Canyon, the 130 acre park that's just blocks away from the 101 Freeway. He says it's a new experience every time he goes up there. Definitely a place the whole family can enjoy!
http://www.steveaoki.com/
http://www.laparks.org/park/runyon-canyon
Margaret Cho at Ron Herman at the Fred Segal Center
The Fred Segal Center on Melrose Avenue is home to adorable boutiques like Gregory's Shoes and the clothing store Ron Herman. It's no wonder the fabulous comedian and actress Margaret Cho stops by for some shopping and even a quick bite to eat at Mauro's Café.
http://margaretcho.com/
https://www.ronherman.com/
http://www.gregorysshoes.com/
Danny Trejo at Trejo's Cantina, loves Musso and Frank, the Original Pantry
It's hard for the actor Danny Trejo to pick just one spot in L.A. as his favorite. Between his restaurant Trejo's Cantina, Musso and Frank's, and the Original Pantry, we couldn't decide on just one of them either. Trejo's Cantina serves delicious tacos and burritos while Musso and Frank's is Hollywood's oldest eatery serving American classics with flari. The Original Pantry is a casual cash-only diner that's been around since 1924 and serves up American eats around the clock. Try them all so you can pick your favorite, and you just might see Danny himself at one of these spots.
https://dannytrejo.net/
http://www.trejostacos.com/
http://www.mussoandfrank.com/
http://www.pantrycafe.com/
Spencer Liff, Melrose Trading Post
Spencer Liff is a well-known director and choreographer who has an eye for great flea markets. His favorite one is Melrose Trading Post, which sets up every Sunday in the Fairfax High School parking lot. They have food trucks, great vendors, and of course other celebrities have stopped by including Taylor Swift, Drew Barrymore and even Joe Jonas.
http://www.spencer-liff.com/
http://melrosetradingpost.org/
Fabio- Sushi House
Known for his dashing good looks and warm demeanor, Fabio's favorite place for super fresh sushi in L.A. is Sushi House in Studio City. The owner, Doug, won't serve anything that isn't at the peak of freshness. And if you're looking to try something new, there's a dish there named after Fabio hat has its own special kick! It's called Fabi-licious and has shishito peppers surrounded by albacore tuna, topped with fresh wasabi. Ohhh yeah.
http://www.sushihse.com/
http://www.fabioinc.com/
