Feed SoCal: Help end hunger by donating today

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank - https://www.lafoodbank.org



Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County - http://vad.techbridge.org



FOOD Share Ventura County - http://www.foodshare.com/donatenow



Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino - http://feedingamericaie.org

Stuff-A-Truck Events

Friday, June 16 from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ventura County - Alysha Del Valle at Vons at 1855 E. Cochran St., Simi Valley, CA 93065

Inland Empire - Bri Winkler at Mathis Brothers at 4105 Inland Empire Blvd., Ontario, CA 91764



Friday, June 23 from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles County - Alysha Del Valle at Albertsons at 1735 W. Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247

Orange County - Bri Winkler at Pavilions at 8010 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd., Anaheim, CA 92808

ABC7, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Subaru, ESPN LA 710, Mathis Brothers and Southern California regional food banks are partnering up for the 5th Annual Feed SoCal hunger initiative throughout Southern California.The initiative will take place during the month of June and will include the following food banks in Southern California: Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino and FOOD Share, Ventura County's Food Bank. During difficult economic times, one out of every seven people in Southern California experiences food insecurity, and especially during the summer, children, veterans, and the elderly hurt the most. Food banks need your help.

1. Go to your local Albertsons, Vons or Pavilions and purchase a pre-filled $5 bag; purchase other non-perishable food items; or take your own non-perishable food items, and leave them in the Feed SoCal box.

2. Go to your local Subaru Dealership and drop off non-perishable food items and leave them in the Feed SoCal box.

3. Donate online to your food bank of choice:

4. Come out to one of our four "Stuff-A-Truck" events and bring non-perishable food items, cash, check or credit card, and help Alysha or Bri "Stuff-A-Truck" for Feed SoCal. EuclidFullerton, CA 92832714-871-9300Ladin Subaru3725 Auto Mall Dr.Thousand Oaks, CA 91362805-495-2193Kirby Subaru of Ventura6404 Auto Center Dr.Ventura, CA 93003805-643-9259- For 43 years, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has worked to mobilize resources in the community to alleviate hunger. With a vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, the Food Bank has distributed more than 1 billion pounds of food since its inception. It provides food to 320,500 people monthly and in 2015 distributed 63 million pounds of food. The Food Bank collects food from hundreds of resources, which - with the help of 27,000 volunteers annually - it distributes through a network of more than 625 partner agencies at more than 1,000 distribution and program sites. In addition, 97 percent of monies raised and in-kind donations go directly to programs. Our efficiency and effectiveness led the L.A. Business Journal to name the Food Bank as the "Nonprofit Organization of the Year" among large local organizations in 2013. For more information or to get involved, visit:Hashtags: #FeedLA, #LAFoodBank- Second Harvest Food Bank's mission is to end hunger in Orange County where 335,000 people are at risk of hunger every month. This includes one in five children who may go without the food they need. Our network of hundreds of community partners distributes 1.6 million meals to more than 200,000 people each month in locations throughout the county. More than 90 cents of every dollar donated goes towards feeding the hungry. Our vision is to create a world in which no one goes hungry. Ever. For more information on how you can help, visit:Hashtag: #EndHungerinOC #FeedOC- FOOD Share was established in 1983 and is Ventura County's only regional food bank, distributing millions of pounds of food each year to our hungry residents. FOOD Share provides supplemental food all year to over 74,500 people each month through more than 160 partner agencies. The food bank receives donations from individuals, the USDA, foundations, grants, and Ventura County's generous agricultural community.- Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino (formerly Second Harvest Food Bank), is THE food bank of the Inland Empire and has been working to end hunger in the two counties since 1980. Partnering with over 580 charities including food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, senior meal sites, day care centers and youth programs, we distribute food to more than 425,000 of our neighbors most in need throughout the Inland Empire every single month. Celebrating our 35th anniversary this year, we hope to increase our monthly distribution of over 2 million pounds of food and with your help in the Feed So Cal food drive, we can do it!Hashtag: #FeedingIE