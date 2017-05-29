Feed SoCal: Help end hunger by donating today

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank - https://www.lafoodbank.org



Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County - http://vad.techbridge.org



FOOD Share Ventura County - http://www.foodshare.com/donatenow



Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino - http://feedingamericaie.org

Stuff-A-Truck Events

Friday, June 16 from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ventura County - Alysha Del Valle at Vons at 1855 E. Cochran St., Simi Valley, CA 93065

Inland Empire - Bri Winkler at Mathis Brothers at 4105 Inland Empire Blvd., Ontario, CA 91764



Friday, June 23 from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles County - Alysha Del Valle at Albertsons at 1735 W. Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247

Orange County - Bri Winkler at Pavilions at 8010 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd., Anaheim, CA 92808