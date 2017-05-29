Feed SoCal: Help end hunger by donating today

The initiative will take place during the month of June and will include the following food banks in Southern California: Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino and FOOD Share, Ventura County's Food Bank. During difficult economic times, one out of every seven people in Southern California experiences food insecurity, and especially during the summer, children, veterans, and the elderly hurt the most. Food banks need your help.
How You Can Help
1. - Go to your local Albertsons, Vons or Pavilions and purchase a pre-filled $5 bag; purchase other non-perishable food items; or take your own non-perishable food items, and leave them in the Feed SoCal box.
2. - Go to your local Subaru Dealership and drop off non-perishable food items and leave them in the Feed SoCal box.
3. - Donate online to your food bank of choice:
- Los Angeles Regional Food Bank - https://www.lafoodbank.org
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County - http://vad.techbridge.org
- FOOD Share Ventura County - http://www.foodshare.com/donatenow
- Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino - http://feedingamericaie.org
4. - Come out to one of our four "Stuff-A-Truck" events and bring non-perishable food items, cash, check or credit card, and help Alysha or Bri "Stuff-A-Truck" for Feed SoCal.
Stuff-A-Truck Events
Friday, June 16 from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Ventura County - Alysha Del Valle at Vons at 1855 E. Cochran St., Simi Valley, CA 93065
Inland Empire - Bri Winkler at Mathis Brothers at 4105 Inland Empire Blvd., Ontario, CA 91764
Friday, June 23 from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County - Alysha Del Valle at Albertsons at 1735 W. Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247
Orange County - Bri Winkler at Pavilions at 8010 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd., Anaheim, CA 92808
And you can keep up with all things Feed SoCal by following us on Facebook and Twitter: Use #FeedSoCal
http://facebook.com/abc7community
http://twitter.com/abc7community
Hashtag: #FeedSoCal
Feed SoCal Sponsors:
Albertsons - http://www.albertsons.com
Vons - http://www.vons.com
ESPN LA 710 - http://www.espnla.com
http://twitter.com/@espnlosangeles
Mathis Brothers - http://www.mathisbrothers.com
Subaru - http://www.subaru.com/csr/community.html
#SubaruLovesToCare
Subaru Dealers
Galpin Subaru
23645 Creekside Road
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
661-255-7703
Puente Hills Subaru
17801 E. Gale Ave.
City of Industry, CA 91748
626-626-4800
Sierra Subaru of Monrovia
1450 S. Shamrock Ave.
Monrovia, CA 91016
626-359-8291
Subaru of Glendale
1308 S. Brand Blvd.
Glendale, CA 91204
818-396-3900
Subaru Pacific
20550 Hawthorne Blvd.
Torrance, CA 90503
310-896-2100
Subaru Santa Monica
1229 Santa Monica Blvd.
Santa Monica, CA 90404
310-393-9881
Subaru Sherman Oaks
5747 Van Nuys Blvd.
Van Nuys, CA 91401
818-670-7450
AV Subaru
43244 Drivers Way
Lancaster, CA 93534
661-949-1535
Timmons Subaru
3940 Cherry Ave.
Long Beach, CA 90807
562-595-4601
DCH Subaru of Riverside
8069 Indiana Ave.
Riverside, CA 92504
951-710-1404
Subaru of Ontario
1195 Auto Center Drive
Ontario, CA 91761
909-605-5655
Subaru of San Bernardino
765 Showcase Drive N.
San Bernardino, CA 92408
909-888-8686
Irvine Subaru
23663 Rockfield Blvd.
Lake Forest, CA 92630
949-837-3500
South Coast Subaru
2925 A Harbor Blvd.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
714-689-2103
Renick Subaru
1100 S. Euclid
Fullerton, CA 92832
714-871-9300
Ladin Subaru
3725 Auto Mall Dr.
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
805-495-2193
Kirby Subaru of Ventura
6404 Auto Center Dr.
Ventura, CA 93003
805-643-9259
Feed SoCal Partners:
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank - For 43 years, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has worked to mobilize resources in the community to alleviate hunger. With a vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, the Food Bank has distributed more than 1 billion pounds of food since its inception. It provides food to 320,500 people monthly and in 2015 distributed 63 million pounds of food. The Food Bank collects food from hundreds of resources, which - with the help of 27,000 volunteers annually - it distributes through a network of more than 625 partner agencies at more than 1,000 distribution and program sites. In addition, 97 percent of monies raised and in-kind donations go directly to programs. Our efficiency and effectiveness led the L.A. Business Journal to name the Food Bank as the "Nonprofit Organization of the Year" among large local organizations in 2013. For more information or to get involved, visit:
http://www.lafoodbank.org
https://www.facebook.com/lafoodbank
https://twitter.com/lafoodbank
https://instagram.com/lafoodbank
Hashtags: #FeedLA, #LAFoodBank
Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County - Second Harvest Food Bank's mission is to end hunger in Orange County where 335,000 people are at risk of hunger every month. This includes one in five children who may go without the food they need. Our network of hundreds of community partners distributes 1.6 million meals to more than 200,000 people each month in locations throughout the county. More than 90 cents of every dollar donated goes towards feeding the hungry. Our vision is to create a world in which no one goes hungry. Ever. For more information on how you can help, visit:
http://feedoc.org
https://www.facebook.com/SecondHarvestFoodBank
https://twitter.com/SecondHarvestFB
https://www.youtube.com/user/FeedOCdotORG
https://instagram.com/secondharvestfoodbankoc
Hashtag: #EndHungerinOC #FeedOC
FOOD Share Ventura County - FOOD Share was established in 1983 and is Ventura County's only regional food bank, distributing millions of pounds of food each year to our hungry residents. FOOD Share provides supplemental food all year to over 74,500 people each month through more than 160 partner agencies. The food bank receives donations from individuals, the USDA, foundations, grants, and Ventura County's generous agricultural community.
http://www.foodshare.com
https://www.facebook.com/FoodShareofVenturaCounty
https://twitter.com/FoodshareVC
https://instagram.com/foodsharevc
Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino - Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino (formerly Second Harvest Food Bank), is THE food bank of the Inland Empire and has been working to end hunger in the two counties since 1980. Partnering with over 580 charities including food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, senior meal sites, day care centers and youth programs, we distribute food to more than 425,000 of our neighbors most in need throughout the Inland Empire every single month. Celebrating our 35th anniversary this year, we hope to increase our monthly distribution of over 2 million pounds of food and with your help in the Feed So Cal food drive, we can do it!
http://feedingamericaie.org
https://www.facebook.com/feedingamericaie
https://twitter.com/feedingie
https://instagram.com/feedingamericaie
Hashtag: #FeedingIE