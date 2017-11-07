Field of Valor in Orange honors veterans

The Field of Valor in the city of Orange returned to Hardy Park for the third year, honoring veterans and those currently serving in the military.The patriotic tribute features 1,776 American flags, all set in a row on the field."Really, very impressive," said Paul Thompson, an Army veteran. "Appreciate what these folks did."Volunteers from the Community Foundation of Orange started the Field of Valor in 2014, with hopes of honoring veterans, active duty members of the military and those who sacrificed their lives.Community members sponsor the flags, and the money goes toward veterans' causes."It's one of the most healing places because they know they're in a place where people love and care for them and care about their families," said Gary Remland, a member of the Field of Valor committee.Many of the flags are dedicated to a different man or woman who served our country. You can read their stories and see their photos.Four veterans watched as their names were added to the flags."It means a great deal, it really does," said Robert Stauffer, an Air Force veteran. "Really chokes me up. I'm so thankful to be here to be with so many of these people who didn't come back."The display is also emotional for Karen Plageman. She sponsored a flag for a friend to make sure he's honored this Veteran's Day."Recognize my friend for what he did in the Vietnam War, and for his children to see he's a hero, too," said Plageman.The Field of Valor is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday, with a closing ceremony at 4:45 p.m. on Veteran's Day.