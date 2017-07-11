SOCIETY

Fishing boy reels in 25-year-old purse with contents intact

April Deanhardt's purse and its contents were returned to her 25 years later. (April Deanhardt)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. --
When April Deanhardt was 32 years old, her purse was stolen out of a boat. Now, 25 years later, she's just had it returned.

That's because an 11-year-old reeled her purse, contents intact, out of a lake while he was fishing last week.

"It's quite humorous," Deanhardt's daughter, Abby Bolt, told WYFF, "considering the wallet, perfume, lipsticks, numerous credit cards from stores that were open 25 years ago, family pictures, 52 cents in change, a check book, a teasing comb, etc. -- it's a serious time capsule!"

The young fisherman was in a cove on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina on July 4 when he thought he caught a big fish. After he reeled it in, he discovered it was a purse.

It just so happened that one of the others on the fishing trip recognized the identification. It had the maiden name of an old family friend, so they reached out to return it.

Deanhardt told ABC News she was shocked when she was contacted about her long-lost purse. She said the lipstick is well-preserved, and the pen still works.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfishingbizarreu.s. & world
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Hitler speech blasted over Newbury Park school's loudspeakers
CA boaters panic as rattlesnake nearly makes it on board
Couple replaces lost wedding photos decades later
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Donald Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting
Man found shot to death in Santa Clarita
IOC to pick LA, Paris for 2024, 2028 Olympics in September
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving car in Ontario
At least 16 killed in Mississippi military plane crash
Geyser erupts after hydrant sheared in Sepulveda Pass
Officer who killed Castile to be paid $48,500 in buyout
Show More
Ontario woman arrested after dog dies in hot car
Krispy Kreme hosts 80-cent glazed doughnuts deal
CA boaters panic as rattlesnake nearly makes it on board
Canoga Park residents frustrated over 2nd power outage in days
Hitler speech blasted over Newbury Park school's loudspeakers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos