HURRICANE HARVEY

'Fixer Upper' stars helping Harvey victim rebuild her home

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV's megahit 'Fixer Upper' are in Houston to help an 81-year-old Harvey victim restore her damaged home. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
An 81-year-old woman is getting help after the Harvey flood from reality TV superstars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Doris Davis was moved to tears as dozens of volunteers arrived to help rebuild her home damaged during Hurricane Harvey.

But among the 60 ExxonMobil volunteers were two of reality television's biggest stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, best known from their hit TV show "Fixer Upper."

The Waco couple came to help lift Davis' spirits and help restore her home that was destroyed by the flood.

Davis told ABC sister station KTRK she wouldn't have been able to do any of this on her own because she is aided in walking with a cane. She also uses a wheelchair to get around.

She laughed as TV crews flooded into her home Sunday morning with a steady stream of help, ready to get her back on her feet after the devastating storm.

Davis said she had to wear a fur coat so she looks good on TV.

When she walked up the drive way with family and friends, she teared up as the Gaines' came into view.

They embraced on the driveway before getting to work on her damaged home.

