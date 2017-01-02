SOCIETY

Floats dazzle at 2017 Rose Parade in Pasadena
EMBED </>More News Videos

Thousands watched as floats dazzled at the 2017 Rose Parade in Pasadena. (KABC)

By and Rob Hayes
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Thousands lined the streets of Pasadena to witness all the majesty of the 128th Rose Parade on Monday.

The crowd of spectators - wrapped in blankets, scarves and hats - wore smiles as they took in the sights and sounds along Colorado Boulevard.

Los Angeles Rams alums Vince Ferragamo and hall of famer Jackie Slater rode to thank members of the military and veterans.

"The whole idea of why we're here just warms my heart," Slater said. "I've been looking forward to this for quite a while now."

360 Photo (Click to view in the news app)

"I think this is a great opportunity for us all to give thanks to our active military and veterans and to their families," Ferragamo said.

For months, countless volunteers meticulously pieced together the Rose Parade floats leading up to their big debut. Though their trip down Colorado Boulevard may have been completed, they can be viewed at the annual Showcase of Floats on Sierra Madre Boulevard.

"Look at them up close, really see what goes into making them and how unique textures are created. It's absolutely fascinating," Greg Custer, the Showcase of Floats coordinator explained.

Showcase of Floats displays beauty of 2017 Rose Parade floats
EMBED </>More News Videos

If you missed the beauty of the 2017 Rose Parade floats, you can still catch them at the annShowcase of Floats in Pasadena.


Custer said nearly 100,000 people were expected to come view the showcase, which equal about two miles of the Rose Parade's finest floats.

The Showcase of Floats will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards.

PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Related Topics:
societyrose paradeparadecommunitylos angeles ramsPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Rose Parade float with surfing dogs sets world record
Rose Parade float honors 49 victims of Pulse nightclub shooting
SOCIETY
'Pooper Scoopers' - unsung heroes of Rose Parade
Rose Parade spectators brave cold, camp out overnight
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions
80-foot float gets stuck on way to Rose Parade
More Society
Top Stories
Burglary suspect shot, killed in Long Beach
2017 food trends include healthy, tasty options
Thieves steal $300,000 in computers from La Habra business
4 kids dead in Texas gas poisoning; 6 others hospitalized
School apologizes for 'Trail of Tears' sign at game
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Good Samaritans help exhausted runner finish LA Marathon
Show More
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot in OC
Five from East LA arrested in Chinatown street robberies
Body found in garage fire in Willowbrook area
'Pooper Scoopers' - unsung heroes of Rose Parade
Todd Fisher: Debbie Reynolds wanted to be with Carrie Fisher
More News
Top Video
Thieves steal $300,000 in computers from La Habra business
2017 food trends include healthy, tasty options
School apologizes for 'Trail of Tears' sign at game
Five from East LA arrested in Chinatown street robberies
More Video