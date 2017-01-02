Thousands lined the streets of Pasadena to witness all the majesty of the 128th Rose Parade on Monday.The crowd of spectators - wrapped in blankets, scarves and hats - wore smiles as they took in the sights and sounds along Colorado Boulevard.Los Angeles Rams alums Vince Ferragamo and hall of famer Jackie Slater rode to thank members of the military and veterans."The whole idea of why we're here just warms my heart," Slater said. "I've been looking forward to this for quite a while now.""I think this is a great opportunity for us all to give thanks to our active military and veterans and to their families," Ferragamo said.For months, countless volunteers meticulously pieced together the Rose Parade floats leading up to their big debut. Though their trip down Colorado Boulevard may have been completed, they can be viewed at the annual Showcase of Floats on Sierra Madre Boulevard."Look at them up close, really see what goes into making them and how unique textures are created. It's absolutely fascinating," Greg Custer, the Showcase of Floats coordinator explained.Custer said nearly 100,000 people were expected to come view the showcase, which equal about two miles of the Rose Parade's finest floats.The Showcase of Floats will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards.