When retired firefighter David Bayer first started volunteering at Ventura County's food bank, Food Share, he says food insecurity and the need wasn't as high.
That was 15 years ago. He says now things have changed.
Watch Mayde Gomez's report in the video above.
The sixth annual ABC7 Feed SoCal Food Drive is underway, and it's a chance for you to join the fight against hunger. For more information, visit abc7.com/feedsocal.
Food bank volunteers share why they want to help
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories