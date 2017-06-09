SOCIETY

Food bank volunteers share why they want to help

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayde Gomez visits some dedicated volunteers in Ventura County who are on the front lines, dealing with the growing problem of hunger in Southern California. (KABC)

By
When retired firefighter David Bayer first started volunteering at Ventura County's food bank, Food Share, he says food insecurity and the need wasn't as high.

That was 15 years ago. He says now things have changed.

Watch Mayde Gomez's report in the video above.

The sixth annual ABC7 Feed SoCal Food Drive is underway, and it's a chance for you to join the fight against hunger. For more information, visit abc7.com/feedsocal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycommunityfeed socalvolunteerismhungercharitiesVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Original Jackson Pollock painting found in Arizona garage
Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets
Baby hippo reunited with mom
LA Pride Festival to feature Resist March on Sunday
More Society
Top Stories
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Pedestrian, 64, killed after struck by truck in Wilmington
President Trump says Comey testimony proved no collusion
Sinkhole prompts closure of Angeles Crest Hwy.
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Summer Music Festival 101 with Sara Evans
LA Pride Festival to feature Resist March on Sunday
Show More
Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets
Girls soccer team cuts hair to honor disqualified teammate
1 killed, 3 injured in Panorama City shooting, crash
Sun Valley wrestling coach accused of sex assaults of students
Bride helps bridesmaid get engaged at her own wedding
More News
Top Video
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
LA Pride Festival to feature Resist March on Sunday
More Video