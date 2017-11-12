A fundraiser was held in Villa Park Sunday to raise money for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.Doug Cotter is still healing from a gunshot wound to his stomach. He is one of the hundreds of people who were shot and wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1. Fifty-eight people were killed by the gunman who opened fire on the crowd from the Mandalay Bay resort.Cotter was with his son at the concert."I'm fortunate that I got hit and I survived," he said. "(My son) was a strong kid. They didn't know where I was at for 12 hours. He was looking for me the whole time. They were all looking for me."Six weeks after the massacre, Cotter and other concergoers who were wounded attended the fundraiser to help the victims. Megan Wheeler, who wasn't hurt at the concert but witnessed the chaos, organized the event at Rockwells."Being there and not being able to help - I wanted to do something for the people that made it out. I didn't know what else to do so I wanted to organize something," she said.Fifteen percent of the bar and restaurant sales will go to the victims' fund, and 100 percent of the sales of drinks made with Tito's vodka will go to the fund. Wheeler said she's glad to see the community coming together."It's overwhelming. It's just what I wanted. I was so happy to see such a good turnout and the response that we got was really, really good," Wheeler said.For those who missed out on this fundraiser, another one will be held the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 22.