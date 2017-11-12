LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Fundraiser to help Las Vegas mass shooting victims held at Villa Park restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

A fundraiser was held in Villa Park Sunday to raise money for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting. (KABC)

By
VILLA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A fundraiser was held in Villa Park Sunday to raise money for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Doug Cotter is still healing from a gunshot wound to his stomach. He is one of the hundreds of people who were shot and wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1. Fifty-eight people were killed by the gunman who opened fire on the crowd from the Mandalay Bay resort.

Cotter was with his son at the concert.

"I'm fortunate that I got hit and I survived," he said. "(My son) was a strong kid. They didn't know where I was at for 12 hours. He was looking for me the whole time. They were all looking for me."

Six weeks after the massacre, Cotter and other concergoers who were wounded attended the fundraiser to help the victims. Megan Wheeler, who wasn't hurt at the concert but witnessed the chaos, organized the event at Rockwells.

"Being there and not being able to help - I wanted to do something for the people that made it out. I didn't know what else to do so I wanted to organize something," she said.

Fifteen percent of the bar and restaurant sales will go to the victims' fund, and 100 percent of the sales of drinks made with Tito's vodka will go to the fund. Wheeler said she's glad to see the community coming together.

"It's overwhelming. It's just what I wanted. I was so happy to see such a good turnout and the response that we got was really, really good," Wheeler said.

For those who missed out on this fundraiser, another one will be held the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 22.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societylas vegas mass shootingmass shootinggun violenceconcertfundraisermoneyrestaurantVilla ParkOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
California woman wounded in Vegas shooting heads home
Murrieta couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Bruce Paddock pleads not guilty in child porn case
More las vegas mass shooting
SOCIETY
Explore some of LA's popular veteran-owned businesses
Man walks with 200-pound cross to honor Texas shooting victims
Military members honored for Veterans Day across LA
Tijuana organization provides for deported US veterans
More Society
Top Stories
1 killed, 2 injured after car goes over cliff in Angeles National Forest
6.5 earthquake rocks Costa Rica
Liz Smith, syndicated gossip columnist, dies at 94
More than 140 killed in 7.2 quake on Iran-Iraq border
Hundreds march together for #MeToo rally in Hollywood
Veteran fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Orange
El Segundo murder-suicide under investigation
Girl ID'd after fatal crash near Boyle Heights taco stand
Show More
Man walks with 200-pound cross to honor Texas shooting victims
Man killed in South LA hit-and-run; suspect sought
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain in China
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Ford completely revamps Expedition SUV for 2018
More News
Top Video
1 killed, 2 injured after car goes over cliff in Angeles National Forest
Hundreds march together for #MeToo rally in Hollywood
El Segundo murder-suicide under investigation
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
More Video