Garden Grove firefighters shave heads for childhood cancer research

Firefighters with the Garden Grove Fire Department shaved their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters sprint to the front lines to battle dangerous fires on a regular basis. But on Wednesday, firefighters in Garden Grove sprinted to the Career Academy of Beauty to battle childhood cancer.

The Garden Grove Fire Department teamed up with the St. Baldrick's Foundation to help raise money for childhood cancer research.

The department gathered in solidarity as firefighters had their heads shaved.

To learn more about the St. Baldrick's Foundation, click here.

In the video player above, ABC7's Leslie Lopez shows us the head-shaving event.
