SOCIETY

Girl with cancer gets 2,000 cards for her eighth birthday

EMBED </>More News Videos

A young cancer patient celebrated her eighth birthday by asking for cards, and she got an incredible response. (Fight for Olivia/Facebook)

When little Olivia Enderle celebrated her eighth birthday on Sunday, she had plenty of cards to sort through. There were more than 2,000, by her mother's count.

"We are very amazed by the response from this," Emily Enderle told ABC. "It has been such an amazing output of love and generosity."

The Mid-Michigan girl has been battling cancer most of her young life. At 13 months, she was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, according to her YouCaring page. Last June she had a kidney transplant, after which she spent two months in the hospital, her mother told ABC.

"The mail I think helped make her feel loved," Emily said of Olivia's time in the hospital.

So when her birthday rolled around, she knew what to ask for to make Olivia's day special.

About two weeks before the big day, her family posted on her Facebook page that Olivia wanted to try to get 100 cards for her birthday.


The community caught on, and soon Olivia was receiving hundreds of cards. The family received more than 2,000 cards, many of them handmade. Some even came from firefighters and police officers around the country.

"Her favorite card so far is a fuzzy one that makes silly noises and a couple cat ones that meow happy birthday," her mom said.

Some well-wishers even included Olivia's brother so he wouldn't feel left out, Emily said.

The post office went out of their way to deliver all the extra mail, Emily said. Local firefighters also got involved in making her day special, giving her a ride in the truck.



As for the birthday girl, her mom said is doing well and continues to get cards in the mail.

"We would love to say thank you to everyone for reaching out and bringing some happiness and excitement to Olivia," she said. "It has been her best birthday yet."
Related Topics:
societybirthdayfeel goodhealthcancerchildrenwatercoolerbuzzworthyu.s. & world
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals
7-day planner
Sweet 'prom-posal' for attack survivor
A 90-year-old has knitted 2,000 hats for newborns
More Society
Top Stories
High winds wreak havoc in SoCal for 2nd straight day
Trump signs order rolling back Obama's climate change efforts
Emmy Rossum's Benedict Canyon home burglarized
2 dead in South LA strip mall fire
Italy considers offering paid menstrual leave to women
Dogs get 'engaged' under cherry blossoms
More than half of SoCal beaches could erode by 2100, study predicts
Show More
VIDEO: Motorcyclist crashes over cliff into Angeles National Forest
Woman stabbed at Long Beach hospital; man arrested
Couple tried to sell baby on Craigslist, sheriff says
Man found shot to death at Montebello church parking lot
Calls grow for Nunes to step away from House probe on Russia
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Motorcyclist crashes over cliff into Angeles National Forest
Man found shot to death at Montebello church parking lot
Calls grow for Nunes to step away from House probe on Russia
2 dead in South LA strip mall fire
More Video