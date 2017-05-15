When first-grade teacher Katie Blomquist realized that one of her students had never owned a bike she decided to start a campaign to give every student at Pepperhill Elementary School in North Charleston, South Carolina a brand-new bike.
"I chose a bike because a bike represents so many things, the main being joy," Blomquist told ABC.
Within seven months she was able to raise more than $80,000 for bikes, helmets and locks for 650 students at the South Carolina school.
Seeing the sense of joy that her students had in receiving their bikes inspired Blomquist to create a nonprofit organization that aims to help spread joy to other kids across the country.
Teacher launched a GoFundMe campaign to give every child at her school a bike
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories