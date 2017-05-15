When first-grade teacher Katie Blomquist realized that one of her students had never owned a bike she decided to start a campaign to give every student at Pepperhill Elementary School in North Charleston, South Carolina a brand-new bike."I chose a bike because a bike represents so many things, the main being joy," Blomquist told ABC.Within seven months she was able to raise more than $80,000 for bikes, helmets and locks for 650 students at the South Carolina school.Seeing the sense of joy that her students had in receiving their bikes inspired Blomquist to create a nonprofit organization that aims to help spread joy to other kids across the country.