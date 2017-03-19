SOCIETY

Monday marks International Day of Happiness

(Shutterstock)

Monday's a great day to spread joy: It's International Day of Happiness!

The holiday was started to promote happiness and well being for people around the world. It was first celebrated in 2013, after the United Nations had recognized happiness as a "fundamental goal" two years earlier. It is celebrated every year on March 20.

Here are ideas for how to celebrate the holiday, from Action for Happiness, the nonprofit movement who coordinates the day:

-Do a random act of kindness

-Find someone who deserves a "thank you"

-Tell someone what you love about them

-Learn about the practice of "mindfulness"

-List three positive things about your day

-Focus on your strengths

-Volunteer in your community
Related Topics:
societyhappinessunited nationswatercoolerbuzzworthy
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Police, teens discuss race relations at NAACP Long Beach event
Eye on L.A. explores foods 1st made in the city
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
8-year-old writes letter to robber who stole from her family
More Society
Top Stories
UCLA advances to Sweet 16 in 79-67 win over Cincinnati
President of Uber leaves after 6 months on job
Deadly hit-and-run leads to chase, OIS with suspect in Seal Beach
Investigation underway after little girl found unresponsive in Victorville
Boy, 1, survives 25-foot fall into water in Aztec Falls
USC loses against Baylor, 82-78; pushed out of NCAA tourney
Police, teens discuss race relations at NAACP Long Beach event
Show More
Man killed in suspected gang-related shooting in Duarte
More than 24,000 participate in 2017 LA Marathon
Confederate flag flies next to NCAA arena in South Carolina
Man kills pregnant wife with sword, cites 'hybrid human threat'
Anaheim multi-vehicle crash leaves 11 hospitalized
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos